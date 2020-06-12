Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $293,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

