Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 118,750 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,750 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

