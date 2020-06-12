FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A comprises 1.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.77% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMCI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.15. 11,088,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,581. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.