Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTEK. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 6,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned approximately 0.23% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

