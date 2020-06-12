FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 37,029,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,494. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.