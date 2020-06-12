Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.74. The stock had a trading volume of 641,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,426. Generac has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

