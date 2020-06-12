Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
