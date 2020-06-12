Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies."

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. 30,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

