GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

