GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
