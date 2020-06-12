HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

