Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Herc stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,531. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Herc by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,136,000 after buying an additional 180,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after buying an additional 415,688 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,385,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 911.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.