Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $55.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.
In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,512. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
