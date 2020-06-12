Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $55.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 785,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,512. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.