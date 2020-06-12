Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 14th total of 10,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average of $221.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

