Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,255,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.07. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.87.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

