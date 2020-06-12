Howard Amster Sells 1,984,901 Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02.

NOVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 872,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies Inc has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

