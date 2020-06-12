Howard Amster Sells 1,984,901 Shares of Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Director Howard Amster sold 1,984,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total transaction of $39,698.02.

NOVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 872,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Novation Companies Inc has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

