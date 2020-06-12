Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 11,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.95. 3,024,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The company has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

