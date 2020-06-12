IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 5,422,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,709. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $136.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

