IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. 150,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,074. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.76 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

