Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$170,160.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$170,160.00.

TSE:NDM opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

