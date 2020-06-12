Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,801,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

