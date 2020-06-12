Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.37. 23,868,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

