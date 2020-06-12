iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,927,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,038,000 after purchasing an additional 263,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 10,337,743 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

