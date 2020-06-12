iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.