iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Increased by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,252 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

