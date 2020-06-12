JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $714,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,339,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.