JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

JPM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

