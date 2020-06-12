Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Kadant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Kadant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti cut Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Kadant stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. 6,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,846. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,398.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,331 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

