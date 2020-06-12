Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

KALA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 62,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,725. The company has a market cap of $696.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

