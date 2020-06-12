L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,540. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

