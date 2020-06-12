Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

LBAI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 21,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,502. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $537.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,380 shares of company stock worth $92,062. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

