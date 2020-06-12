Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million.

LAKE opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LAKE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

