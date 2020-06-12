Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.46. 303,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.20. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $293.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

