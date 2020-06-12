Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 16,190 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. S&P Global makes up 3.3% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.48. 47,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

