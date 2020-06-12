Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 9,860 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.84. 216,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

