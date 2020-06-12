Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys 10,570 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 211.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,267. The company has a market cap of $367.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

