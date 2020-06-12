Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.88. The company had a trading volume of 246,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $255.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

