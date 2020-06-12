Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $18.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.40. 6,235,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.84. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.07.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

