Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $570,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. 433,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

