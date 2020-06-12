Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 255.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $1,396.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. The company has a market capitalization of $951.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,374.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.