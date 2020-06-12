Lee Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 496.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 3.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.