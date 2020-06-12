Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

