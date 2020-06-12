Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.03–2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.017-3.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

M stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

