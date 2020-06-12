Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($2.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -2.03–2.03 EPS.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

