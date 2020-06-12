Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.10. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

