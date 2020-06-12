Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,339 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $313,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,925,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,322. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

