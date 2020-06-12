Mizuho Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $39.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 115,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.