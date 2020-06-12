Mizuho Increases Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $39.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.
SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.
Shares of SRC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 115,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.
In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
