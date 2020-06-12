Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

