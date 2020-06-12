Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Netflix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.69 on Friday, reaching $414.93. 5,223,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.58 and a 200-day moving average of $368.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

