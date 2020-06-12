Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,622 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $138,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,075. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.