Nomura Instinet Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $62.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Nomura Instinet from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Chewy stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 4,102,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,786. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.33. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

