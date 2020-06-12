Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Buys $58,837.39 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi acquired 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,837.39.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Brian Choi acquired 6,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,850. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

